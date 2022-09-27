QLC Chain (QLC) Trading 78% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 78% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market cap of $27.57 million and approximately $17.06 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010940 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org.

QLC Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is a public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator.It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.