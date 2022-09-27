QUAI DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $134,454.67 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $134,454.67 and $71,346.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011113 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
QUAI DAO Profile
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO.
Buying and Selling QUAI DAO
