Quant Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $132.24 or 0.00695613 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and $33.22 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011096 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Quant

Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 35,921,234 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is www.quant.network.

Buying and Selling Quant

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Quant?Quant is a cryptocurrency project that launched in June 2018 that aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale without sacrificing efficiency. It aims to allow applications to operate on multiple blockchains through the creation of the first blockchain operating system.That operating system is called the Overledger Network and connects different blockchains using APIs. The operating system allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (called MApps) for their users.What is QNT used for?For developers to create a MApp on the network they must hold a specific amount of QNT tokens. These tokens power the Overledger Network and are used to pay for services developed on top of it. QNT is an ERC-20 token.Who created Quant?Quant says its technology is the brainchild of its cofounder Gilbert Verdian, who while serving at HM Treasury in the UK Government in 2009, and later as Chief Information Security Officer for a Department of Health in Australia “realised the full potential of DLTs [distributed ledger technologies].”The platform was also cofounded by Dr Paolo Tasca, an entrepreneur and digital economist specialized in distributed systems. Dr. Tasca has served as a special advisor on blockchain technology at the United Nations and worked with central banks throughout the world.Where can you buy QNT?Quant’s QNT token is being traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges, now including on Coinbase and Coinbase Pro. You can find out more about which currencies QNT is traded against and on which platforms on our analysis tab.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.