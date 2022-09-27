Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $10.60 million and $21,057.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,137.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00146729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00275012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00755486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.35 or 0.00597523 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,610,366 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

