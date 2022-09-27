QuarkChain (QKC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $78.23 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $78.23 million and approximately $19.88 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011029 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068214 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10428277 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 6,736,928,026 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

