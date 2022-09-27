Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

Shares of QRHC opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $48,041.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,939.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $48,041.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,939.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $78,441.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $58,470.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,054 shares of company stock worth $56,297 and sold 37,354 shares worth $269,401. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in Quest Resource by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 355,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 93.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 23.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 54,259 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 298,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Resource

(Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.