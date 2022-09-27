Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

QTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Quotient will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,175.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 984,808 shares of company stock worth $195,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 137,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quotient by 9,156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Quotient by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

