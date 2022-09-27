Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.61 million-$398.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.76 million.
Radiant Logistics Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of RLGT opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $279.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.93.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Radiant Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.
