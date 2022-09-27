Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.61 million-$398.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.76 million.

Radiant Logistics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RLGT opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $279.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Radiant Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 53.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 61.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 200.0% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

