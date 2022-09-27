Radix Price Up 0% Over Last Week (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. Radix has a market cap of $738.76 million and $331,802.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radix has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radix

Radix launched on November 17th, 2020. Radix’s total supply is 12,393,227,380 coins and its circulating supply is 9,993,227,380 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/Radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

