Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $865,735.00

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00013481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $865,735.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010940 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,726,234 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance. The official website for Rai Reflex Index is reflexer.finance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything.RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

