RamenSwap (RAMEN) Trading Down 29.2% This Week

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One RamenSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RamenSwap has a market capitalization of $6,514.90 and approximately $20,041.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RamenSwap has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134097 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.01814738 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
RamenSwap Profile
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
