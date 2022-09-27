RamenSwap (RAMEN) Trading Down 29.2% This Week

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One RamenSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RamenSwap has a market capitalization of $6,514.90 and approximately $20,041.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RamenSwap has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RamenSwap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134097 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.01814738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

RamenSwap Profile

RamenSwap's official Twitter account is @ramenswap

Buying and Selling RamenSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RamenSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RamenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

