Ramifi Protocol (RAM) Hits One Day Volume of $16,081.00

Ramifi Protocol (RAM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Ramifi Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Ramifi Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Ramifi Protocol has a total market cap of $162,076.00 and approximately $16,081.00 worth of Ramifi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ramifi Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ramifi Protocol Profile

Ramifi Protocol’s launch date was July 3rd, 2021. Ramifi Protocol’s total supply is 7,213,000 coins. Ramifi Protocol’s official website is ramifi.org. The Reddit community for Ramifi Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/RamToken. Ramifi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RamifiProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ramifi Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ramifi Protocol aims to solve the problem of USD inflation by creating a floating peg that adjusts along side commodity prices across the globe. As the prices of the most basic things we buy go up, so does the RAM token. The goal being the removal of the need for the USD.The Ramifi Protocol recalculates its total supply daily in order to maintain its' commodity based peg. Leveraging the fact that supply and demand dictate the price of the asset, RAM is able to maintain a peg while simulataneously creating a robust market. This makes the Ramifi ecosystem infinitely scalable without the need for USD backing.Ramifi's governance is decided by token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ramifi Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ramifi Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ramifi Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ramifi Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ramifi Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.