Rapids Price Up 34.9% Over Last Week (RPD)

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a market cap of $51,585.55 and approximately $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids (CRYPTO:RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode.””

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

