Rarible Price Tops $2.21 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Rarible coin can now be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00011592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $55.25 million and approximately $459,462.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rarible has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011160 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.