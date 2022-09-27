Raydium Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002956 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $313.57 million and $7.82 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,975 coins and its circulating supply is 136,742,526 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

