Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 25,161 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 197.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 115.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31,059 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

