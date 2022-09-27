Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.93 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

