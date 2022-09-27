Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,202 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 155,868 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 58,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 252,780 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SU. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

