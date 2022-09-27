Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 3,698 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 237.5% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 361.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 171,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $61.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

