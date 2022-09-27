Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HII opened at $226.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $243.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

