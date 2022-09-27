Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 291.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $306.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.37 and a 52-week high of $753.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications Company Profile



Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

