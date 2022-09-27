Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in AGCO by 599.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AGCO by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 213,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after buying an additional 76,071 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AGCO by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 101,241 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in AGCO by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 317,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after buying an additional 58,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGCO Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.