Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 25.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 21.2% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 128.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $255,321. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.86. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

