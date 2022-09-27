Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 456 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Graco were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 29.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 5.6% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 9.8% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Graco

Graco Price Performance

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

