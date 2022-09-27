Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Vale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after buying an additional 11,140,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after buying an additional 12,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vale by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after buying an additional 10,873,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 1,067.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after buying an additional 14,317,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Down 3.5 %

VALE opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.