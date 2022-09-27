Raymond James Weighs in on Vecima Networks Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a research report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of VCM stock opened at C$16.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$388.51 million and a P/E ratio of 56.93. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$13.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

