Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.79.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Price Performance

Shares of RLLMF stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.42.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.