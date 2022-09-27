RealFevr (FEVR) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

RealFevr (FEVR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RealFevr has traded 3% lower against the dollar. RealFevr has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $19,752.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004751 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.09 or 0.01657450 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00037908 BTC.

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr (CRYPTO:FEVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2021. RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr and its Facebook page is accessible here. RealFevr’s official website is www.realfevr.com.

RealFevr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RealFevr is a fantasy football app where players compete in public and private leagues, and can use the $FEVR token to bet on specific matches, to purchase packs of collectibles (NFTs), or to acquire RealFevr NFTs directly from the marketplace – where other fans are selling their collectibles.TelegramWhitepaper”

