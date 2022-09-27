Realfinance Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $162,400.00 (REFI)

Realfinance Network (REFI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Realfinance Network has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Realfinance Network has a total market capitalization of $162,400.00 and approximately $22,989.00 worth of Realfinance Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realfinance Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Realfinance Network

Realfinance Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Realfinance Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Realfinance Network’s official Twitter account is @refi_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Realfinance Network’s official website is exchange.realfinance.network/#/swap.

Realfinance Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refi is an investment network platform and financial services. Refi swap is a protocol that allows buyers and sellers to exchange their Bep20 tokens, Refi Tokens are a means of payment in this protocol later.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realfinance Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realfinance Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realfinance Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

