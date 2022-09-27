Receive Access Ecosystem Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $487.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00006525 BTC on exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $487.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00277896 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Receive Access Ecosystem
Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
