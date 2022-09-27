Refinable Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.74 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $10.74 million and $523,558.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Refinable

Refinable’s launch date was February 25th, 2021. Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Refinable’s official website is refinable.com. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refinable Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Invested by Binance and Mr Beast, Refinable is an NFT marketplace on BSC, empowering both individual creators and beloved brands to easily and affordably create, discover, trade, and leverage NFTs. Supporting all communities in engaging with NFTs is Refinable’s mission and it looks forward to empowering the next generation of digital transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

