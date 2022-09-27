reflect.finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $161,222.27 (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $161,222.27 and approximately $22.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00153395 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014334 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,561 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance.Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise.RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.