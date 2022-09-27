Regal Rexnord Co. (RRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $135.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average of $133.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $266,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 8.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,939,000 after buying an additional 93,566 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,112,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,345,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.