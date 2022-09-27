Release Project (REL) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Release Project has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Release Project has a market capitalization of $650,438.09 and approximately $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Release Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Release Project alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000382 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sport Move (SPORT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Release Project Coin Profile

Release Project (REL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex. Release Project’s official website is release.co.jp/rel.

Release Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Release Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Release Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Release Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Release Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.