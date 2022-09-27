Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 4,748 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 12.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.42 and a 200-day moving average of $248.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

