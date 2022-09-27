renDOGE Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $44.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000934 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011134 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 10,054,042 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official website is renproject.io.

renDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.