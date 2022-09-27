Rentberry Reaches Market Cap of $52,672.28 (BERRY)

Rentberry (BERRY) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $52,672.28 and $11.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,966.18 or 1.00045726 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058611 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010550 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00064669 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog.

Rentberry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.