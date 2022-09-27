Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

RSG stock opened at $140.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.96.

Insider Activity

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Republic Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.