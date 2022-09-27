Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report released on Friday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $17.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.74. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.11 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.
HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:HCA opened at $187.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.16. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare
In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
