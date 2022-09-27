Revain (REV) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $66.26 Million

Revain (REV) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $66.26 million and $912,738.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Revain

Revain (REV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,056,346,012 coins. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

Revain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

