Reviewing FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) & Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Financial Group and FB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 1 4 9 0 2.57 FB Financial 1 0 3 0 2.50

Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $48.44, indicating a potential upside of 43.90%. FB Financial has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.80%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than FB Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and FB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $6.99 billion 2.39 $2.32 billion $3.95 8.52 FB Financial $613.25 million 2.99 $190.29 million $3.11 12.56

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than FB Financial. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 25.04% 10.26% 1.10% FB Financial 25.37% 10.88% 1.22%

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FB Financial pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FB Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of FB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats FB Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. It operates approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia; 114 retail and commercial non-branch offices in national markets; and approximately 3,300 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business. The company also provides owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate commercial, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, construction, land acquisition, residential lines of credit, and land development loans; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services through its bank branch networks in the southeastern United States; an internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 82 full-service bank branches and 9 limited-service branches locations throughout Tennessee, North Alabama, Southern Kentucky, and North Georgia; and 23 mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

