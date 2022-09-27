Reviewing Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) and General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lion Electric and General Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 4 6 0 2.45 General Motors 1 5 14 0 2.65

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $9.95, indicating a potential upside of 246.85%. General Motors has a consensus price target of $55.78, indicating a potential upside of 59.18%. Given Lion Electric’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than General Motors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

43.8% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of General Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric 219.51% -10.16% -6.59% General Motors 6.66% 13.82% 3.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and General Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 9.45 -$43.33 million $0.94 3.05 General Motors $127.00 billion 0.40 $10.02 billion $5.27 6.65

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

General Motors beats Lion Electric on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and purpose-built vehicles to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers safety and security services for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, emergency services, roadside assistance, crisis assist, stolen vehicle assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation; and connected services comprising mobile applications for owners to remotely control their vehicles and electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, smart driver, marketplace in-vehicle commerce, in-vehicle voice, voice assistant, navigation and app ecosystem, connected navigation, SiriusXM with 360L, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity, as well as develops and commercializes autonomous vehicle technology. Further, the company provides automotive financing and insurance services; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

