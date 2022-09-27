Revomon (REVO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,816.00

Revomon (REVO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Revomon has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Revomon has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $55,816.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011125 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070791 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10822250 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s launch date was April 8th, 2021. Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revomon’s official website is revomon.io.

Revomon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.