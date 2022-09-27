Ripio Credit Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $35,828.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $35,828.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00014929 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.