Rise (RISE) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Rise (RISE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. Rise has a total market cap of $105,812.49 and $4.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rise has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00041754 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WealthCoin (WEALTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006964 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 203,486,423 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security. The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.