Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 29,675 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,675 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 129.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 223,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 126,245 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 6.2% in the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,538,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 100.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

