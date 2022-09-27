Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $155.56 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

