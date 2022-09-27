Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $283,000 Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,341,000 after purchasing an additional 216,131 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 67,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNX opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $119.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,901,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $83,601.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,638.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,901,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,190. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

