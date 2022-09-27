Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $350,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in VICI Properties by 40.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 157,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 45,644 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.46%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

