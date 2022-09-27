Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $257,000 Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

